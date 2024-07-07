Top TNA Star Was Backstage At Saturday's WWE Money In The Bank 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Recently, WWE and TNA Wrestling have been developing a collaborative relationship.

The collaboration kicked off when TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace competed against NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for her title at the June 9th NXT Battleground PLE, although Grace was unsuccessful. Following this, TNA’s Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry appeared in a battle royal on WWE NXT, which was ultimately won by Je’Von Evans.

In a reciprocal move, TNA has been welcoming WWE talent. During Against All Odds, Grace defended her title in an open challenge, answered by NXT’s Tatum Paxley, who was defeated. Additionally, several WWE stars were spotted at recent TNA TV tapings.

PWInsider.com reported that former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander and TNA ring announcer Jade Chung were seen backstage at WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto. As Toronto is their hometown, the couple was visiting the event.

Fans can expect more crossover appearances between WWE and TNA talent in the coming weeks.