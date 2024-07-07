Details Emerge on Botched Pin Attempt in Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins Match at WWE Money In Bank 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Controversy erupted during the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins match at WWE Money in the Bank 2024, held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The bout's stipulation was that if Priest retained the title, Rollins could never challenge for it again as long as Priest held it. However, if Rollins won, Priest would have to leave The Judgment Day. In the final moments, Rollins executed a falcon arrow, but the referee stopped counting at 2 despite Priest not kicking out.

After a delay, Drew McIntyre entered with the Money in the Bank briefcase to cash it in, and the bell rang. Drew hit the Future Shock DDT, but Priest clotheslined him. Drew then delivered a big kick to Priest before CM Punk appeared and attacked Drew. Punk hit Drew with a chair, choked him with a cable, and struck him in the face with the title. Priest then pinned Drew for the victory.

Speculation arose regarding whether the referee made an error, Priest forgot to kick out, or if Drew's timing caused an issue. Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, clarified that Priest simply didn’t kick out.

Meltzer stated, “I had asked around, and basically the story I heard was that he didn't kick out. I think there's a possibility that there might have been a timing... this is not what I was told when I watched it but maybe there was a timing thing where it was supposed to be like one or two, and then the music hits, and then because Drew's coming down right away. And then maybe like that's supposed to be the thing in the music, but when I did ask it was, 'he just didn't kick out.' And you know, that was that so whether he was rocked, whatever it was, I don't know. But yeah, you know, there was a very, very noticeable thing, and Levaue even was asked about it after the show and just kind of gave this thing of, well, 'I need to talk to the referee,' because he basically said, yeah, the guy didn't kick out, and he talks the referee way held up the count. But he also said it like Triple H, ‘I'm doing this,’ which basically saying, ‘wink wink.’ The storyline. But then he started with everyone's going to be on Priest's case, and Priest wrestled such a great match, and why be so negative, you know, everyone's gonna talk about how he screwed up. But it's like he had such a great match. So that was kind of like the way it was, so yeah, it was he didn't kick out, and they said that he didn't kick out, and the referee stopped the count, and the referee shouldn't stop the count, but the ref in that situation. Boy, did he have no choice. Boy, did he have no choice. What could he have done?”