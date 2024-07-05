Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Title Clash and Money in the Bank Build-Up

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Toronto, ON gets ready for WWE at the Scotiabank Arena for three action-packed nights! Kicking things off tonight is Friday Night SmackDown, followed by Money in the Bank on Saturday and NXT Heatwave on Sunday.

Last week's SmackDown left fans on the edge of their seats. The Bloodline's Acknowledgement Ceremony went haywire when Paul Heyman refused to accept Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief. This resulted in Heyman's ejection from the group and a trip to the hospital. With Heyman gone, what's next for The Bloodline?

Tonight's SmackDown looks as follows:

- The newly formed DIY will challenge A-Town Down Under for the coveted WWE Tag Team Championships.

- The Street Profits and Pretty Deadly are set to collide

- A heated women's tag team match pits Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.