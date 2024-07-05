Likely Main Event for WWE Money in the Bank 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE presents the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event this Saturday.

The main event for the show has yet to be officially announced at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, fans can expect thrilling contests such as Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in the men's MITB ladder match, and Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Starks in the women's MITB ladder match. Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will face Seth Rollins in what many believe could be the main event.

Other notable matches include WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defending against Bron Breakker, and the trio of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens taking on The Bloodline in a highly anticipated clash.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Priest vs. Rollins for the World Title is likely to headline the event.

Speculation is rife about a potential cash-in by betting odds favorite Drew McIntyre following the Priest vs. Rollins match. This would see McIntyre seizing the opportunity to avoid any interference from CM Punk, who has vowed never to let McIntyre win the World Title again after their recent altercation.