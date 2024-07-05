AEW Star's In-Ring Return Delayed Due to Complicated Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW is regaining star power despite sidelined talent, but Adam Cole remains out due to a broken ankle.

Cole was injured during the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special while running to the ring for the MJF vs. Samoa Joe World Title match. He has been out since then.

Originally, Cole and MJF were set to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles at AEW WrestleDream. MJF retained the titles alone in a handicap match, while Cole continued appearing on TV in segments with Roderick Strong.

After being revealed as The Devil at Worlds End and attacking MJF, Cole vanished from TV. MJF later got revenge at Double Or Nothing by attacking Cole.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Cole's injury is complex but he is hopeful for a return soon. Cole can now walk and is regaining mobility. We wish him a speedy recovery.