AEW Star Will Ospreay Opens Up About Wrestling with Autism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2024

Earlier in 2024, AEW star Will Ospreay revealed that he has autism and ADHD. While speaking to The Metro UK, Ospreay talked more about being a wrestler with autism.

“I feel like it’s excelled my abilities to the point where I do think I’m at a superhero level, super genius level of pro wrestling now. But I honestly don’t know. The truth is, I take every single day as it comes. I do feel like this has helped me out so much because it helped me dive into something that I genuinely love, and I think about constantly and I want everyone else to feel the same love that I feel.”

He continued, “But in the same way, I do understand when people see someone and go, I’ve got the same thing as you do and you’re on this stage. So like I do get it. And like, the goal was never gonna be an electrician or a good one anyway, I’ve blown up about four or five kitchens. [laughs] But like I was just obsessed and like I had like a fixation on wrestling.”

“If anyone is struggling with that and is struggling to find their joy and their happiness, because they feel like this is holding you back – don’t let it hold you back. Look straight ahead at where you want to get to and then you’ll find a way of getting there.”

Source: metro.co.uk
Tags: #aew #will ospreay

