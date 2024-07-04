Angel Garza Re-Signs with WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following in the footsteps of Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins, WWE wrestler Angel Garza has secured a new contract with the company. Garza's previous deal was set to expire on August 1st, but he's locked in for another three years.

A former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and 24/7 Champion, Garza has been a mainstay on SmackDown lately, teaming up with Legado Del Fantasma for live events. Before joining WWE in 2019 (initially as Garza Jr.), he made his mark in promotions like TNA and AAA.

The news of Garza's extension came straight from the wrestler himself during a Facebook stream on July 2nd. While his future is secure, his tag team partner Humberto Carrillo remains in a contract negotiation phase with his deal expiring soon.