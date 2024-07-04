Veteran Name Potentially Joining WWE for Backstage Role

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WCW and WWE wrestler Dave Taylor might be making a comeback, but not in the way you might expect. Recent reports suggest Taylor is back with WWE, but in a behind-the-scenes role.

Taylor, who started his career in the UK, wrestled for WCW in the mid-90s under various personas. He's perhaps best remembered as Squire David Taylor from The Blue Bloods alongside Lord Steven Regal and Earl Robert Eaton. After leaving WCW in 2000, he had stints with WWE, including a tag team run with Regal and a mentoring role for a young Drew McIntyre.

According to wrestling insider Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Taylor has been spotted at recent WWE TV tapings. While the exact details are unclear, it seems he's either back full-time as a producer or is currently trying out for the position. Johnson hasn't seen him listed as a confirmed producer yet, suggesting a potential trial period.

Interestingly, reports on Taylor's presence at shows have been mixed, with some people confirming sightings and others not. However, Johnson has heard Taylor's name mentioned frequently in recent weeks, hinting at a possible return in a backstage capacity.