Former WWE Star's Agent Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is reportedly set to welcome another former WWE wrestler to its roster. Ricochet, whose profile was recently moved to the alumni section on WWE's website, is expected to join AEW after his contract with WWE expired at midnight on July 1st.

Ricochet had a successful run in WWE, capturing the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and NXT North American Championship. He was also part of the winning team in the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

While Ricochet was not able to appear at the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event due to contractual obligations, reports from Fightful Select indicate he's expected to join AEW soon. Notably, Ricochet's agent was reportedly backstage at AEW Dynamite this week, further fueling speculation of a future with the promotion.

It's important to note that Ricochet's agent represents wrestlers across both WWE and AEW, so the backstage presence may not be a definitive confirmation of his signing. However, with his WWE contract expired and reports of talks between the two sides, Ricochet's arrival in AEW seems highly likely.