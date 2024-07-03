WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels Discusses Potential Future Collaboration with TNA Star Joe Hendry in WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2024

During a media call promoting the 2024 NXT Heatwave PLE, Shawn Michaels commented on the possibility of working with TNA star Joe Hendry again in WWE…

“Clearly, you could see what it is. It was my first time meeting Joe. Even for me, not being the most skilled social media guy, you see his stuff all the time on social media. Clearly, he’s a bright young man. The short dealings that I had with him, I liked him a great deal. Nothing would thrill me more than to have the opportunity to work with Joe Hendry in the future. I think he would tell you the same thing. He’s somebody that wants to continue to grow and move up.

Right now, nothing to add at this point in time. He’s a young man that’s very bright and has a bright future. I appreciate the way he’s generated this on his own. That always speaks well of somebody. Thinking outside of the box. He’s obviously done that and I appreciate the intellect that it takes for somebody to grow outside of the wheelhouse they are in.”

Vince McMahon Allegedly Responsible for Controversial Mia Yim "Seizure" Angle on WWE TV

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, former WWE star Dijak discussed a controversial Retribution angle from 2020 where Reckoning (Mi [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 03, 2024 10:21PM

