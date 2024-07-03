Vince McMahon Allegedly Responsible for Controversial Mia Yim "Seizure" Angle on WWE TV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, former WWE star Dijak discussed a controversial Retribution angle from 2020 where Reckoning (Mia Yim/Michin) was instructed to fake a seizure in the ring.

"This is a Vince [McMahon] idea. Vince wanted Mia to pretend that she was having a seizure. He wanted her to pretend she was having an epileptic seizure. And we were presented this by, I don’t know, the writer or the producer, and we didn’t want to shoot the messenger. You could see, I don’t remember who it was, but you could see in their face that they’re like, ‘I’m sorry, but Vince wants you to have a seizure.’ And she’s like—we’re all like—’what are you talking about? We can’t do this.’”

Dijak also recalled a conversation about the incident: "I was talking about this with Pat Buck [at AEW Forbidden Door]. He was a producer at that, and maybe he was our producer, I don’t remember, but he was in the room when Vince came back and he pitched the seizure thing, but that’s the way that the production meetings worked back then under Vince. He’d say something, and everyone would just have wide eyes because you can’t call him on it.”