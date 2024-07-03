WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Vince McMahon Allegedly Responsible for Controversial Mia Yim "Seizure" Angle on WWE TV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2024

Vince McMahon Allegedly Responsible for Controversial Mia Yim "Seizure" Angle on WWE TV

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, former WWE star Dijak discussed a controversial Retribution angle from 2020 where Reckoning (Mia Yim/Michin) was instructed to fake a seizure in the ring.

"This is a Vince [McMahon] idea. Vince wanted Mia to pretend that she was having a seizure. He wanted her to pretend she was having an epileptic seizure. And we were presented this by, I don’t know, the writer or the producer, and we didn’t want to shoot the messenger. You could see, I don’t remember who it was, but you could see in their face that they’re like, ‘I’m sorry, but Vince wants you to have a seizure.’ And she’s like—we’re all like—’what are you talking about? We can’t do this.’”

Dijak also recalled a conversation about the incident: "I was talking about this with Pat Buck [at AEW Forbidden Door]. He was a producer at that, and maybe he was our producer, I don’t remember, but he was in the room when Vince came back and he pitched the seizure thing, but that’s the way that the production meetings worked back then under Vince. He’d say something, and everyone would just have wide eyes because you can’t call him on it.”


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #mia yim

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88265/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π