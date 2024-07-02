More WWE Stars to Debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Brutus and Julius Creed are set to compete at Bloodsport XI, scheduled for July 28th in Brooklyn, New York, and available on Triller TV+. Former two-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, who participated in Bloodsport X, will also compete at Bloodsport XI alongside The Creeds.

Additionally, NXT's Charlie Dempsey, who has previously participated in Bloodsport as a WWE star, highlights the event's strong WWE presence.

From the amateur wrestling mats, to the ring of @WWENXT, this pair of brutes are now storming their way to Bloodsport mat.



Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XI.



Get your tickets while they last - https://t.co/8RHBkRwkdg pic.twitter.com/D5RSDfOPX4 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 2, 2024