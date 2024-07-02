WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More WWE Stars to Debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2024

Brutus and Julius Creed are set to compete at Bloodsport XI, scheduled for July 28th in Brooklyn, New York, and available on Triller TV+. Former two-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, who participated in Bloodsport X, will also compete at Bloodsport XI alongside The Creeds.

Additionally, NXT's Charlie Dempsey, who has previously participated in Bloodsport as a WWE star, highlights the event's strong WWE presence.

