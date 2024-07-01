Former WWE Superstar Expected to Join AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Another former WWE star is about to become All Elite, marking the latest free agent signing by Tony Khan.

That star is Ricochet, who was recently moved from the active roster page on WWE.com to the alumni section on Sunday. Ricochet concluded his time on WWE TV last month before departing from the promotion.

His departure was dramatized on television when he was thrown into a WWE production truck and smashed through a car windshield by Bron Breakker. WWE later reported that Ricochet suffered multiple upper body injuries and would be out of action for an undisclosed period.

During his tenure with WWE, Ricochet was a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, WWE United States Champion, NXT North American Champion, the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner, and the inaugural WWE Speed Champion. He joined the company in 2018.

According to Fightful Select, Ricochet's contract officially expired at midnight on July 1, making him a free agent. This contractual status prevented him from appearing at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

Fightful’s report also mentioned that sources within both WWE and AEW anticipate Ricochet joining AEW. Currently, he is not scheduled to face Will Ospreay at All In, but this could change. Ricochet’s wife, Samantha Irvin, is expected to remain with WWE.