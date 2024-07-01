WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS Revealed: Match and Segment Lineup for Tonight’s WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, broadcasting from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on the USA Network, promises an action-packed lineup. PWInsider has revealed the match and segment order for the evening. Check out the schedule below:

Jey Uso promo kicks off the show.

Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega.

Seth Rollins promo.

Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Sami Zayn promo.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragonuv – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #spoilers

