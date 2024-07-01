SPOILERS Revealed: Match and Segment Lineup for Tonight’s WWE Raw

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, broadcasting from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on the USA Network, promises an action-packed lineup. PWInsider has revealed the match and segment order for the evening. Check out the schedule below:

Jey Uso promo kicks off the show.

Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega.

Seth Rollins promo.

Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Sami Zayn promo.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragonuv – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.