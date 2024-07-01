Ricochet Listed on WWE Alumni Page Amid Departure Speculations

WWE fans have been curious about the future of the "One and Only" Ricochet after reports surfaced that he was planning to leave WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider initially broke the news, revealing that the high-flying superstar had notified the company of his intentions.
While the exact expiration date of Ricochet's contract remains unclear, another sign suggests his departure is imminent. Social media users recently noticed that Ricochet was moved to the alumni section of WWE's website, indicating that the officials have already written him off:
Although Ricochet is still believed to be under contract, this development strongly indicates the accuracy of the report about the former WWE Intercontinental Champion leaving. Fans might see him appear in a different promotion sooner rather than later.
Ricochet has been removed from WWE’s active roster page and added to the alumni section on their official website. pic.twitter.com/yYnEqek4wM— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 30, 2024
