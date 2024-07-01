Angelo Dawkins Marries in Ceremony Officiated by WWE Partner Montez Ford

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE superstar Angelo Dawkins is now a married man. The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion married Grace, the mother of his child, in a memorable wedding officiated by his longtime tag team partner, Montez Ford.

Dawkins shared a photo on social media, captioned: "Made it official fam! #marriedlife." Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair was also in attendance, celebrating the couple's union and sharing her joy on Instagram.

“Dawks got a WHOLE WIFE!!!!! All those car ride talks can finally come to an end! You did it! Congrats!!!… you’re a lucky man to get @gracestephanie01 and now a smart man to wife her up! Lol,” wrote Belair.

The couple, who welcomed a son in 2020, are expecting another boy later this year. Dawkins and Grace likely wanted to marry before their son's arrival, marking a special moment with Ford officiating the ceremony.

While it’s unclear if Dawkins will take time off for a honeymoon, he is scheduled to team up with Ford against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) on the July 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.