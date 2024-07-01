WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Angelo Dawkins Marries in Ceremony Officiated by WWE Partner Montez Ford

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

WWE superstar Angelo Dawkins is now a married man. The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion married Grace, the mother of his child, in a memorable wedding officiated by his longtime tag team partner, Montez Ford.

Dawkins shared a photo on social media, captioned: "Made it official fam! #marriedlife." Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair was also in attendance, celebrating the couple's union and sharing her joy on Instagram.

“Dawks got a WHOLE WIFE!!!!! All those car ride talks can finally come to an end! You did it! Congrats!!!… you’re a lucky man to get @gracestephanie01 and now a smart man to wife her up! Lol,” wrote Belair.

The couple, who welcomed a son in 2020, are expecting another boy later this year. Dawkins and Grace likely wanted to marry before their son's arrival, marking a special moment with Ford officiating the ceremony.

While it’s unclear if Dawkins will take time off for a honeymoon, he is scheduled to team up with Ford against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) on the July 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.


