Preview for Tonight's WWE Raw, Money in the Bank 2024 Go-Home Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw, emanating from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, marks the "go-home" show before the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The high-stakes event takes place this Saturday, July 6th, 2024.

Fans can tune in to the USA Network at 8/7c to witness several key matches that will set the stage for Money in the Bank. Two Money in the Bank qualifying matches are scheduled, featuring both the men's and women's rosters. In the Men's qualifier, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ilja Dragunov will battle it out for a coveted spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The Women's qualifier will see Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Ivy Nile compete for their chance.

Additionally, the show boasts a highly anticipated clash between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio. Another intriguing matchup pits Karrion Kross against Xavier Woods. And in the main event, Liv Morgan defends her WWE Women's World Championship against Zelina Vega.