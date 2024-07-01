WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview for Tonight's WWE Raw, Money in the Bank 2024 Go-Home Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2024

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw, emanating from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, marks the "go-home" show before the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The high-stakes event takes place this Saturday, July 6th, 2024.

Fans can tune in to the USA Network at 8/7c to witness several key matches that will set the stage for Money in the Bank. Two Money in the Bank qualifying matches are scheduled, featuring both the men's and women's rosters. In the Men's qualifier, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ilja Dragunov will battle it out for a coveted spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The Women's qualifier will see Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Ivy Nile compete for their chance.

Additionally, the show boasts a highly anticipated clash between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio. Another intriguing matchup pits Karrion Kross against Xavier Woods. And in the main event, Liv Morgan defends her WWE Women's World Championship against Zelina Vega.

Injured WWE Superstar Unlikely to Return Before Year's End

Popular WWE Superstar Asuka is out of action for the rest of the year after undergoing knee surgery. The injury reportedly began in March, [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 01, 2024 02:08PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

