Injured WWE Superstar Unlikely to Return Before Year's End

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Popular WWE Superstar Asuka is out of action for the rest of the year after undergoing knee surgery.

The injury reportedly began in March, with fans noticing Asuka limping on an episode of SmackDown. She continued to wrestle through the pain, including a tag team title loss at Backlash in April.

Asuka eventually took a break to address the knee issue, culminating in surgery and rehabilitation. While the exact nature of the surgery remains unknown, sources within WWE reportedly do not expect her return before 2025.

Asuka has documented her recovery journey on her YouTube channel.