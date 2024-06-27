Jonathan Coachman Expresses Interest in Returning to WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In 2008, Jonathan Coachman concluded his eight-year tenure with WWE, only to make a full-time return in 2018 as part of the Raw commentary team. However, his comeback was short-lived, with Renee Paquette (Renee Young) replacing him after just a few months.

Previously, Coachman had asserted he wouldn’t return to professional wrestling. Recently, he revisited his brief 2018 return and the possibility of another stint with WWE during an interview with The Angle Podcast.

"When I returned, I wasn’t treated well by certain people. Maybe they were jealous of my role in commentary. I tried to play the ESPN guy, which was a mistake. My best self is as heel Coach, talking trash and getting physical. There’s no reason I can’t do that in 2024 and still maintain my credibility in sports hosting. If I go back, I’d be open to it, but I won’t be a straightforward announcer. That’s not me. Some people didn’t want me there, and it was like being in a three-person announce booth where no one cooperates. It was all about self-interest, and I got shut out."

Coachman also delved into why his 2018 return didn't work out as planned.

"During my first decade with WWE, I missed only one Monday night out of 520. But in 2018, I had a golf contract and had to miss five Mondays. Vince got upset, thinking I didn’t want to be there. But I already had the golf deal when WWE called me back. I thought it was a good cross-promotion opportunity, but Vince didn’t see it that way. So, they moved me to doing pay-per-view previews and made me easy to let go during the COVID cuts."