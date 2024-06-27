Lex Luger Makes Headlines with New Trademark Filings

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Lex Luger, the WWE and WCW legend, Larry Pfohl, better known as Lex Luger, is back in the spotlight.

Luger has recently filed to trademark several terms related to his pro-wrestling persona, including “Lex Luger,” “The Total Package,” and “Total Package 2.0.” The full details of these filings can be found in the summary below. Currently, Luger is on a legends deal with WWE.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.