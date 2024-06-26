Backstage Reactions Revealed: Damian Priest's Injury Scare at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the 2024 WWE Clash at the Castle PLE, world champion Damian Priest attempted a dive over the top rope to the outside, but his foot got caught in the ropes. Priest sold his leg injury for the remainder of his match against Drew McIntyre.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on the backstage reaction to the injury scare:

“Damian Priest goes to do a dive over the top rope, just slips. Probably a quarter inch, half-inch, foot slips off the rope, his ankle gets caught up in the top rope, and in one move, he is hanging upside-down by one leg. Looked like he killed himself, looked like everything tore, the joint snapped and all this stuff. [The clip is brought up on the screen] We have communication with the referees and everything like that, and now they’re trying to figure out how to get him out of there. When you see that, that’s live, right. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, show’s over. We’re gonna have to get him out of there, stretcher him out,’ and my wheels are immediately spinning about where we go with this, and we ask, ‘Is he okay?’ Then a few seconds later, he says he’s fine. I’m like, ‘There is no way.’ He is fine. We ask again, he says he’s fine. He gets up, and I can see him, and he’s adamant that he is totally fine. I’m like, okay, so we’re gonna watch.

I’m thinking maybe adrenaline here, but it turned out he was totally fine. That stuff happens all the time, so when you talk about nerves, it’s the nerves of how well he’ll go, it’s the nerves of the moment in the time, it’s the nerves of the big event. It’s also the nerves of I want these kids to all come out of here safe and in one piece when it’s over, and their safety comes first and foremost in everything we do.”