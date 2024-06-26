WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WATCH: Matt Riddle Wrestles at Birthday Party!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2024

WATCH: Matt Riddle Wrestles at Birthday Party!

Matt Riddle, known for wrestling around the globe with WWE recently had a very interesting match at a birthday party!

Outside the ring, Riddle has faced various controversies, including rehab stints for substance abuse, resulting in failures of WWE's wellness policy. He also faced issues with an adult film star who claimed he cheated on her to do drugs. Despite these challenges, Riddle has remained active since his departure from WWE last year, working with promotions like MLW, NJPW, and various independent circuits.

The former WWE star recently missed some dates due to a concussion from a car accident. However, he managed to wrestle El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. for AAA over the weekend.

In a unique turn of events, Riddle was hired by Valley Wrestling Connection to wrestle at a birthday party. While some might see this as a low point, Riddle has previously stated his booking fee is $2000, indicating he was well-compensated.

During the event, Riddle delivered an RKO to his opponent in a swimming pool, adding a memorable highlight to the occasion.


Tags: #wwe #matt riddle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88195/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π