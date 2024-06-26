WATCH: Matt Riddle Wrestles at Birthday Party!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Riddle, known for wrestling around the globe with WWE recently had a very interesting match at a birthday party!

Outside the ring, Riddle has faced various controversies, including rehab stints for substance abuse, resulting in failures of WWE's wellness policy. He also faced issues with an adult film star who claimed he cheated on her to do drugs. Despite these challenges, Riddle has remained active since his departure from WWE last year, working with promotions like MLW, NJPW, and various independent circuits.

The former WWE star recently missed some dates due to a concussion from a car accident. However, he managed to wrestle El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. for AAA over the weekend.

In a unique turn of events, Riddle was hired by Valley Wrestling Connection to wrestle at a birthday party. While some might see this as a low point, Riddle has previously stated his booking fee is $2000, indicating he was well-compensated.

During the event, Riddle delivered an RKO to his opponent in a swimming pool, adding a memorable highlight to the occasion.