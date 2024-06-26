Seth Rollins Reveals Details of His WWE Return: “I Had a Few Weeks Notice …”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Unlike a lot of recent pro wrestling returns, debuts, and surprises, the comeback of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins was handled a bit differently.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about how he knew about his scheduled WWE return a few weeks in advance.

“A little fluctuation, yeah, I had a few weeks notice,” he said. “We kind of looked at the timeline of the injury, and the story and where I fell back into place, you never know how things are going to go.”

As seen on the June 17 episode of WWE Raw, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE made an unadvertised return to confront WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, leading to a title match between the two at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event.

“But the top of the card here on Raw is pretty stacked,” Rollins continued. “You got guys like Damian Priest, you got Drew McIntyre, CM Punk whenever he’s around and able, you got Gunther kind of waiting in the wings as well…so it’s stacked, it was very interesting to see where I could slide in.”

Rollins added, “The time felt right coming off a huge event overseas, Clash at the Castle in Scotland, it was ripe for the pickin’, man. Damian Priest needed a challenger, so I hopped right in.”

WWE Money In The Bank 2024, featuring Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, is scheduled to take place on July 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.