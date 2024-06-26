Street Fight, Face-Off, and More Matches Announced for NXT Heatwave "Go-Home" Show on July 2

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 "go-home" episode on the USA Network is starting to come together.

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT on June 25, three matches and one segment have been announced for next week’s show.

Set for the final episode of the weekly two-hour NXT prime time program on Tuesday night, July 2, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, is a Street Fight featuring Michin going one-on-one against Jaida Parker.

Additionally, Roxanne Perez will face off against Lola Vice, Wendy Choo will battle Carlee Bright, and tag-team action will feature the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne taking on Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.