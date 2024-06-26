WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Street Fight, Face-Off, and More Matches Announced for NXT Heatwave "Go-Home" Show on July 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2024

Street Fight, Face-Off, and More Matches Announced for NXT Heatwave "Go-Home" Show on July 2

The lineup for the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 "go-home" episode on the USA Network is starting to come together.

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT on June 25, three matches and one segment have been announced for next week’s show.

Set for the final episode of the weekly two-hour NXT prime time program on Tuesday night, July 2, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, is a Street Fight featuring Michin going one-on-one against Jaida Parker.

Additionally, Roxanne Perez will face off against Lola Vice, Wendy Choo will battle Carlee Bright, and tag-team action will feature the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne taking on Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #headwave

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88193/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π