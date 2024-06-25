Friday Night SmackDown Scores Biggest Audience Since April with CM Punk's Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The June 21 episode from Chicago's Allstate Arena drew 2,336,000 viewers and a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic, per Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown was second only to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC, which had 4,237,000 viewers and a 1.11 rating in the same demo.

Compared to June 14, SmackDown's audience grew by 19%, with a 40% increase in the 18-49 demo.

Male viewership in the 18-49 demographic surged 55% to 647,000, while females rose 15%.

The 18-34 demographic jumped 78% to 377,000 viewers, and adults 35-49 saw a 24% increase to 585,000 viewers.

In Canada, SmackDown's viewership fell to 109,000, the lowest since July 2022, as it competed against the Oilers vs. Panthers game, which averaged 4,760,400 viewers.