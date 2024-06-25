WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Friday Night SmackDown Scores Biggest Audience Since April with CM Punk's Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2024

The June 21 episode from Chicago's Allstate Arena drew 2,336,000 viewers and a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic, per Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown was second only to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC, which had 4,237,000 viewers and a 1.11 rating in the same demo.

Compared to June 14, SmackDown's audience grew by 19%, with a 40% increase in the 18-49 demo.

Male viewership in the 18-49 demographic surged 55% to 647,000, while females rose 15%.

The 18-34 demographic jumped 78% to 377,000 viewers, and adults 35-49 saw a 24% increase to 585,000 viewers.

In Canada, SmackDown's viewership fell to 109,000, the lowest since July 2022, as it competed against the Oilers vs. Panthers game, which averaged 4,760,400 viewers.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

