Injury to Ludwig Kaiser Forces WWE Creative to Alter Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2024

During the June 24th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, Ludwig Kaiser faced Bron Breakker in a match that concluded with Sheamus attacking Kaiser. After the match, Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes shared an update about Kaiser’s injury and its impact on the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE:

"Unfortunately, I’m hearing Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury tonight on RAW during his match with Bron Breakker. Prior to the injury, Ludwig Kaiser was to compete in the MITB qualifier next week vs Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. As shown on RAW, Ilja Dragunov will now be in that spot."

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided further details about Kaiser’s condition:

“We are told that it appears he was favoring one of his arms and his side after a suplex. Kaiser was getting checked out by WWE medical backstage.”

— Ben Kerin Jun 25, 2024 04:58PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #ludwig kaiser

