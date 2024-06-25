Ronda Rousey Unveils New Graphic Novel "Expecting the Unexpected"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has unveiled a new graphic novel project titled "Expecting the Unexpected." Written by Rousey herself, the comic features art by Eisner Award-winning artist Mike Deodato and is edited by Marvel alum Axel Alonso. The project will be crowdfunded through Kickstarter, with the campaign set to launch in one month. Rousey shared her excitement about the project, stating:

“Finally I can announce the martial art romantic comedy graphic novel I’ve been working on the last 5 years! ‘Expecting the Unexpected’ written by myself, illustrated by Eisner winning artist @MikeDeodato and edited by marvel alumni @axelalonzo is a labor of love I can’t wait to share with the world. Get it before anyone else and special editions not available anywhere else via @kickstarter once we launch our campaign. Check the link below to sign up for updates and be the first to know once it becomes available!”

For more details on the campaign and the book, visit Backerkit.com. You can view some of the artwork and the cover image below: