Kevin Owens' Son May Follow in His Father's WWE Footsteps

Kevin Owens, known for his storied career in WWE, might soon see his son, Owen, entering the wrestling ring. Owens, who has held multiple titles, including a World Championship, and headlined WrestleMania, shared the news on NHL Now.

Recently, Owens has been involved in a storyline with Randy Orton, culminating in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 40 with United States Champion Logan Paul. Owens and Orton are set to team up with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to face The Bloodline at Money in the Bank.

On Monday, Owens and his son attended Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, where the Florida Panthers claimed their first Stanley Cup. During his NHL Now appearance, Owens revealed that his 16-year-old son, who is already 6'8", recently stepped into the ring for the first time.

Owens said, "He got in the ring last week for the first time. That might be an avenue. It was pretty awesome to see. With WWE, I'm able to bring him to the best possible place to start training. It's great to see him have the interest and at least give it a shot and see what happens.”