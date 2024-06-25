June 24th WWE Raw Producers Unveiled Along with Exclusive Backstage Insights

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2024

Last night's WWE Raw emanated from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was broadcast live on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released an insightful report detailing the producers behind the matches and segments, along with some intriguing backstage notes.

PRODUCERS:

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser was produced by Abyss.

Women's Money In The Bank Qualifier (won by Lyra Valkyria) was produced by Petey Williams.

Promo between Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan was produced by TJ Wilson.

Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier (won by Chad Gable) was produced by Jason Jordan.

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter was produced by TJ Wilson.

Seth Rollins and Damian Priest Promo was produced by Adam Pearce.

Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross was produced by Shawn Daivari.

Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode.

Akira Tozawa vs. Joaquin Wilde on MAIN EVENT was produced by Adam Pearce.

Creed Brothers vs. Authors of Pain on MAIN EVENT was produced by Adam Pearce.

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

Wyatt Sicks were not listed on the internal rundown.

WWE was celebrating the success of SmackDown's viewership internally.

Luke Kurtis from OVW, who has been used as an extra in WWE and TNA, appeared as one of the security guards on Raw.