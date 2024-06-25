WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Preview: High-Stakes Matches Headline Tonight's Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 25, 2024

The journey to WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 heats up tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s lineup for the Tuesday, June 25, 2024, episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA prime time program includes Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears, Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey, Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace, Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp, and Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Nathan Frazer for the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Additionally, the show will feature a No. 1 Contender Tag Team Turmoil match. The winners will earn a chance to challenge for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 7 during WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Weekend.

The competing teams are:

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne

Angel & Berto

Tags: #wwe #nxt

