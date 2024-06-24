WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bron Breakker to Challenge Sami Zayn for Intercontinental Title at WWE Money in the Bank 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Sami Zayn's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship is set for the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view event, as determined on the June 24th edition of Monday Night RAW.

During the show, Bron Breakker was in the middle of a match against Ludwig Kaiser when Sheamus decided to interfere. Unfazed, Breakker took them both down and stormed backstage to Adam Pearce’s office to voice his frustrations about the constant interference in his matches.

Breakker vented that he would already have a match against Zayn for the Intercontinental title if it weren’t for these interruptions. This comment caught the attention of the champion, Sami Zayn.

Zayn approached Breakker and stated that if he wanted a match, he simply needed to name the time and place. Breakker suggested Money in the Bank, and Zayn eagerly agreed, asking Pearce to make it official.

