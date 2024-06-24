WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wyatt Sicks VHS Segment on WWE Raw Sends Chills Down Spines

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Chad Gable broke his silence on WWE Raw following his attack by the Wyatt Sicks. He appeared with heightened security, ready for his triple threat match against Braun Strowman and Big Bronson Reed.

Entering the ring with a microphone, Gable declared:

“Do you believe in miracles? Because the rumors of my demise were greatly exaggerated! Sure, I was left bloodied, I was left bludgeoned, I was left for dead by a bunch of monsters last week. There’s just one problem – Chad Gable cannot be killed! Chad Gables lives!”

Defying the odds, Gable not only returned but won the match after Judgment Day's interference took out Strowman. Gable hit a moonsault on Reed for the victory, joining Carmelo Hayes, Jey Uso, Andrade, and two TBD spots in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, his celebration was cut short when the lights went out, signaling the presence of the Wyatt Sicks. Nikki Cross appeared, crawled towards Gable, and then took a box to Michael Cole at the commentary desk before disappearing into the crowd.

When the show returned from commercial, Cole opened the box addressed to Pat McAfee, revealing a VHS tape labeled "PLAY ME." He sent it to the production truck to see if they could play it.

Check out the VHS footage below:


