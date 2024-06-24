WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ludwig Kaiser Reportedly Suffers Injury During Monday's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

According to WrestleVotes, WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury during this evening’s edition of Raw in Indiana.

The IMPERIUM member was facing off against Bron Breakker and later won the matchup via disqualification after he was attacked by Sheamus. While the severity of the injury is not confirmed, this is unfortunate timing for Kaiser, who was receiving a noticeable push as a singles star on the Red Brand.

WNS wishes Ludwig Kaiser all the very best.

