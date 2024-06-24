Ludwig Kaiser Reportedly Suffers Injury During Monday's WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to WrestleVotes, WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury during this evening’s edition of Raw in Indiana.

The IMPERIUM member was facing off against Bron Breakker and later won the matchup via disqualification after he was attacked by Sheamus. While the severity of the injury is not confirmed, this is unfortunate timing for Kaiser, who was receiving a noticeable push as a singles star on the Red Brand.

WNS wishes Ludwig Kaiser all the very best.

Unfortunately I’m hearing Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury tonight on RAW during his match with Bron Breakker. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 25, 2024





