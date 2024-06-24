WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Triple H Announces Release Date for 'WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Triple H Announces Release Date for 'WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain

The highly anticipated WWE documentary has finally received a release date.

Originally slated to premiere the week after WrestleMania, the debut of "WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain" was delayed due to the extensive amount of footage captured.

Triple H announced this evening on social media that the documentary special will premiere on July 3rd on the WWE YouTube Channel. The film offers an in-depth look at the events leading up to this year’s WrestleMania XL premium live event and reveals how major storylines evolved backstage. Notably, it explores the decision to feature Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns in the main event instead of the initially considered matchup of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

Rhea Ripley Return Update: WWE Planning For Her Insertion Back into Storylines

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, who has been sidelined since April due to a shoulder injury, could be returning to the company soon. Ripley was [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 24, 2024 11:18PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #behind the curtain

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88165/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π