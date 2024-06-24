Triple H Announces Release Date for 'WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The highly anticipated WWE documentary has finally received a release date.

Originally slated to premiere the week after WrestleMania, the debut of "WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain" was delayed due to the extensive amount of footage captured.

Triple H announced this evening on social media that the documentary special will premiere on July 3rd on the WWE YouTube Channel. The film offers an in-depth look at the events leading up to this year’s WrestleMania XL premium live event and reveals how major storylines evolved backstage. Notably, it explores the decision to feature Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns in the main event instead of the initially considered matchup of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.