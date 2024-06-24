WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Return Update: WWE Planning For Her Insertion Back into Storylines

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, who has been sidelined since April due to a shoulder injury, could be returning to the company soon.

Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship after the injury, which was caused by current champion Liv Morgan. Despite her absence, Ripley has remained a part of ongoing storylines, particularly Morgan's feud with Dominik Mysterio.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has prepared certain storylines to allow Ripley to seamlessly re-enter the fray whenever she's ready. This flexibility extends to a non-wrestling role if necessary.

The report also suggests that Ripley's return program might not involve the Women's World Title picture. This is due to creative decisions made during Ripley's absence.

There's also hope within WWE to have Ripley return before or during SummerSlam, the company's biggest event of the year. While an in-ring return at SummerSlam seems unlikely, WWE is aiming for Ripley's presence at the event in some capacity.

Source: Fightful Select
