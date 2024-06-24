The Undertaker Defends Bret Hart on His Podcast

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undertaker recently appeared on the "Six Feet Under" podcast and discussed his former rival Bret Hart. The Deadman praised Hart's work ethic and passion for the wrestling business.

The conversation turned to criticism Hart has received for his opinions on modern wrestling. Taker shut down the idea that Hart is "bitter," stating everyone is entitled to their opinion and that the business has simply evolved.

"He did take a lot of pride in being a wrestler and telling stories," Undertaker said of Hart. "People need to lighten up... It's entertainment. We're trying to evoke emotion. That's his opinion, let him have his opinion."

Taker also placed Hart among the wrestling greats, suggesting he belongs on a "wrestling Mt. Rushmore" alongside Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles.