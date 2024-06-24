WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Undertaker Defends Bret Hart on His Podcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

The Undertaker Defends Bret Hart on His Podcast

The Undertaker recently appeared on the "Six Feet Under" podcast and discussed his former rival Bret Hart. The Deadman praised Hart's work ethic and passion for the wrestling business.

The conversation turned to criticism Hart has received for his opinions on modern wrestling. Taker shut down the idea that Hart is "bitter," stating everyone is entitled to their opinion and that the business has simply evolved.

"He did take a lot of pride in being a wrestler and telling stories," Undertaker said of Hart. "People need to lighten up... It's entertainment. We're trying to evoke emotion. That's his opinion, let him have his opinion."

Taker also placed Hart among the wrestling greats, suggesting he belongs on a "wrestling Mt. Rushmore" alongside Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles.


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #six feet under #bret hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88163/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π