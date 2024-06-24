WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Hulk Hogan Blames WCW's Downfall on AOL Time Warner Merger, Defends Eric Bischoff

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Hulk Hogan Blames WCW's Downfall on AOL Time Warner Merger, Defends Eric Bischoff

Hulk Hogan has shed light on his belief regarding the demise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). While not participating in the recent documentary "Who Killed WCW?", Hogan spoke to Sports Illustrated, attributing WCW's downfall to the 2001 merger between America Online (AOL) and Time Warner.

Hogan suggests that the new ownership lacked understanding and appreciation for professional wrestling. "These executives had no idea what wrestling was all about," Hogan stated, "and they had no interest in learning." He believes this lack of support, contrasting with WCW's previous owner Ted Turner, ultimately doomed the company.

Hogan also defended former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who has shouldered some of the blame for WCW's struggles. "So many people knock Eric," Hogan said, "but there was an opposition he was dealing with from the higher-ups in the company. He just wasn't going to win that battle."

Kayla Braxton Clears the Air on WWE Departure

Kayla Braxton recently announced that she would be “signing off from WWE” following this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, en [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 24, 2024 04:31PM

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #hulk hogan #eric bischoff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88157/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π