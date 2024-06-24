Hulk Hogan Blames WCW's Downfall on AOL Time Warner Merger, Defends Eric Bischoff

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Hulk Hogan has shed light on his belief regarding the demise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). While not participating in the recent documentary "Who Killed WCW?", Hogan spoke to Sports Illustrated, attributing WCW's downfall to the 2001 merger between America Online (AOL) and Time Warner.

Hogan suggests that the new ownership lacked understanding and appreciation for professional wrestling. "These executives had no idea what wrestling was all about," Hogan stated, "and they had no interest in learning." He believes this lack of support, contrasting with WCW's previous owner Ted Turner, ultimately doomed the company.

Hogan also defended former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who has shouldered some of the blame for WCW's struggles. "So many people knock Eric," Hogan said, "but there was an opposition he was dealing with from the higher-ups in the company. He just wasn't going to win that battle."