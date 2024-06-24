Kayla Braxton Clears the Air on WWE Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kayla Braxton recently announced that she would be “signing off from WWE” following this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, ending a tenure that began in 2016. After the news broke, reports surfaced suggesting that AEW was aware of Braxton becoming a free agent, leading many to speculate that she would continue her career as a wrestling broadcaster. However, Braxton has set the record straight.

Today, Braxton confirmed that she will not be pursuing opportunities in wrestling after her WWE departure. She clarified that if she intended to remain in the wrestling industry, she wouldn't be leaving the "biggest company." Her full statement reads:

"The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u. But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!"