The Undertaker Reveals "Hell in a Cell" Cage From Classic Foley Match Deemed Subpar

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

The Undertaker recently appeared on Maven's YouTube channel, where he discussed a range of topics, including a surprising critique of the Hell in a Cell structure.

The Deadman spoke about the difference between the cage used in his iconic 1997 Badd Blood match against Shawn Michaels and the one used for his 1998 King of the Ring encounter with Mick Foley. Undertaker revealed a preference for the Badd Blood cage, stating, "This cage was so much better built than the one that me and Mick worked."

He elaborated on the flimsiness of the King of the Ring structure: "Yeah, and when Mick and I were just walking on top beforehand, you could hear the metal ties as our weight was — as we were stepping on them, you could hear them [flying off]."

The Undertaker described the metal components detaching as they walked, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

Fans can watch the full interview with The Undertaker on Maven's YouTube channel.

— Ben Kerin Jun 24, 2024 02:15PM


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #mick foley #hell in a cell #maven

