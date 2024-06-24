WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Blink-182 Gets The Undertaker's Seal of Approval for Entrance Music

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

The Undertaker has shown his appreciation for pop-punk band Blink-182's unexpected tribute. Blink-182 kicked off their "One More Time" tour on June 20th in Miami, Florida, entering the stage to the iconic theme song of The Undertaker.

The WWE superstar took to Twitter to endorse the band's choice, calling it a "great choice in entrance songs" and referencing Blink-182's hit song "All the Small Things" in his post. This playful interaction highlights the ongoing influence of The Undertaker's character and the surprising crossovers between the worlds of wrestling and music.

WWE Plans for SummerSlam 2024 Main Event

WWE is heating up the summer, and SummerSlam’s main event is already set over a month in advance. Since WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa h [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 24, 2024 01:28PM


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #blink182

