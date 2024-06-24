Blink-182 Gets The Undertaker's Seal of Approval for Entrance Music

The Undertaker has shown his appreciation for pop-punk band Blink-182's unexpected tribute. Blink-182 kicked off their "One More Time" tour on June 20th in Miami, Florida, entering the stage to the iconic theme song of The Undertaker.
The WWE superstar took to Twitter to endorse the band's choice, calling it a "great choice in entrance songs" and referencing Blink-182's hit song "All the Small Things" in his post. This playful interaction highlights the ongoing influence of The Undertaker's character and the surprising crossovers between the worlds of wrestling and music.
Say it ain’t so…— Undertaker (@undertaker) June 22, 2024
Great choice in entrance songs @blink182, have a great tour.
pic.twitter.com/QZ2ofF5Tr1
