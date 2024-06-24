WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Plans for SummerSlam 2024 Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

WWE Plans for SummerSlam 2024 Main Event

WWE is heating up the summer, and SummerSlam’s main event is already set over a month in advance.

Since WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has dominated The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns absent and Jimmy Uso banished. Sikoa recruited Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to bolster The Bloodline, and now, in Chicago, they’ve made their most dangerous acquisition yet.

Solo Sikoa faced Cody Rhodes in a main event cut short by interference from Tonga and Loa, causing a disqualification. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton rushed to Rhodes' aid, but Sikoa had a plan. Jacob Fatu appeared, brutally attacking all three men and aligning with The Bloodline as the show ended.

The feud between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes continues, with Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noting that Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Championship is the planned SummerSlam main event.

SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can also expect Gunther and Nia Jax to challenge for the World Heavyweight and WWE Women’s Titles, respectively, after winning the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

WWE Partners with Indiana Sports Corp to Bring Major Events to Indianapolis

Get ready for a series of major WWE events, Hoosier State! WWE announced today a multi-year partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp. This [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 24, 2024 02:23PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #summerslam #cody rhodes #solo sikoa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88152/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π