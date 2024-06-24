WWE Plans for SummerSlam 2024 Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is heating up the summer, and SummerSlam’s main event is already set over a month in advance.

Since WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has dominated The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns absent and Jimmy Uso banished. Sikoa recruited Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to bolster The Bloodline, and now, in Chicago, they’ve made their most dangerous acquisition yet.

Solo Sikoa faced Cody Rhodes in a main event cut short by interference from Tonga and Loa, causing a disqualification. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton rushed to Rhodes' aid, but Sikoa had a plan. Jacob Fatu appeared, brutally attacking all three men and aligning with The Bloodline as the show ended.

The feud between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes continues, with Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noting that Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Championship is the planned SummerSlam main event.

SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can also expect Gunther and Nia Jax to challenge for the World Heavyweight and WWE Women’s Titles, respectively, after winning the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.