WWE Partners with Indiana Sports Corp to Bring Major Events to Indianapolis

Get ready for a series of major WWE events, Hoosier State!

WWE announced today a multi-year partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp. This exciting collaboration will bring the crown jewels of professional wrestling – WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble – to Indianapolis in the coming years.

The partnership kicks off with the Royal Rumble on February 1st, 2025, electrifying the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd. Fans can expect a to witness the legendary Royal Rumble match, where 30 wrestlers vie for a coveted spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

This partnership promises to be a win-win for both WWE and Indiana. The Hoosier State will be thrust into the spotlight of the wrestling world, while WWE brings its larger-than-life spectacle to passionate Indiana fans. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding WrestleMania and SummerSlam dates at Lucas Oil Stadium!

STAMFORD, Conn. & INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., June 24, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Indiana Sports Corp today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bring WWE’s three largest stadium events – WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble – to Indianapolis.

Kicking off with Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, Lucas Oil Stadium will host all three Premium Live Events including a two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania in future years.

Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE Live Events will emanate from arenas across Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Evansville throughout the partnership.

“We are excited to bring this groundbreaking partnership to Indianapolis and our state,” said Patrick Talty, President of Indiana Sports Corp. “For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage. This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer.”

“Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania,” said Chris Legentil, WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications at WWE. “Patrick and the team at Indiana Sports Corp have done a phenomenal job bolstering local economics and tourism, and we’re proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana.”

WWE and Indiana Sports Corp will also work with community partners across the state to create a legacy program that will leave an impact well beyond the three Premium Live Events. More details will be announced at a later date.

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble have a combined economic impact of more than $300 million, as the events bring hundreds of thousands of people into the host city from all 50 states and dozens of countries throughout the world. To date in 2024, WrestleMania and Royal Rumble set all-time WWE records for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media.

Since its inception in 1979, Indiana Sports Corp has hosted more than 500 national and international sporting events, including Super Bowl XLVI, the College Football Playoff National Championship, Men’s & Women’s NCAA Final Fours and 11 Big Ten Football Championship Games. In total, these events have led to more than $4 billion in direct spending in the community.

WWE programming is broadcast approximately 165 countries in 25 languages. On social media, WWE has more than 365 million followers, trends on X 52 weeks a year, has more than 100 million subscribers on YouTube, and has more followers on TikTok than any U.S. sports league.

Royal Rumble 2025 Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and much more. To place a deposit or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/royalrumble.

Ahead of the general on-sale date for Royal Rumble 2025, which will be announced at a later date, fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2025-presale.

About WWE

WWE is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Indiana Sports Corp

Founded in 1979 as the nation’s first sports commission, Indiana Sports Corp is a not-for-profit organization focused on bringing premier sporting events to Indiana to drive economic vitality, facilitate a vibrant community with civic pride and garner positive media attention. Because of this, Indiana Sports Corp is able to provide positive, sports-related opportunities for youth in the community. For more information, please visit IndianaSportsCorp.org.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion TV households in approximately 170 countries, and we organize more than 350 live events year-round, attracting over one million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

