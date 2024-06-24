Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: Drew McIntyre Returns, Money in the Bank Qualifiers, More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Anticipation is high as WWE Raw returns tonight on USA Network from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

All eyes will be on Drew McIntyre, who announced his departure from the company last week before a brutal attack on CM Punk on SmackDown.

Tonight's Raw also features the fallout from the much-anticipated debut of The Wyatt 6. The quest to secure a coveted Money in the Bank briefcase continues with Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed squaring off in a triple-threat qualifier. Similarly, Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane will battle it out for a shot at the women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Other matches scheduled include Karrion Kross taking on Kofi Kingston, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn defending their titles against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.