Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: Drew McIntyre Returns, Money in the Bank Qualifiers, More

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

Anticipation is high as WWE Raw returns tonight on USA Network from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

All eyes will be on Drew McIntyre, who announced his departure from the company last week before a brutal attack on CM Punk on SmackDown.

Tonight's Raw also features the fallout from the much-anticipated debut of The Wyatt 6. The quest to secure a coveted Money in the Bank briefcase continues with Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed squaring off in a triple-threat qualifier. Similarly, Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane will battle it out for a shot at the women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Other matches scheduled include Karrion Kross taking on Kofi Kingston, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn defending their titles against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Goldberg Thanks Vince McMahon Despite Unfulfilled Retirement Match Promise

Goldberg has shared his gratitude towards former WWE boss Vince McMahon. The former WCW Champion had a rocky start in WWE in 2003 but enjoy [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 24, 2024 08:26AM


