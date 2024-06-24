Goldberg Thanks Vince McMahon Despite Unfulfilled Retirement Match Promise

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Goldberg has shared his gratitude towards former WWE boss Vince McMahon.

The former WCW Champion had a rocky start in WWE in 2003 but enjoyed a successful return in 2016, leading to a WWE Hall Of Fame induction in 2018. He faced notable opponents like Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley, and The Undertaker, before his last match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Goldberg, who had been promised a retirement match by McMahon, clarified that despite the promise not being fulfilled, he harbors no ill will towards the former WWE chairman. McMahon left WWE in January 2024 amid allegations from a former employee, Janel Grant.

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Goldberg expressed his gratitude for McMahon allowing his son Gage to be part of his WWE storylines:

“It was integral in the cap of my career. I could talk on it for hours, but I never wanted to get my family involved, ever. That just wasn’t part of the Goldberg schtick. I was an invincible, uncaring monster in the ring. But I never wanted to have that crutch.

I never wanted to have it as a storyline until I retired for 15 years, and I wasn’t 300 pounds anymore, and I had to come back with some type of a crutch, some type of a bullseye that I hadn’t had before they overcompensates for something else. So as a father, it was awesome. It was unbelievable. It’s like having your kid out after you won the Super Bowl hoisting the trophy with you.

To have your family be part of it in such a special time, it’s something I will forever be grateful to Vince McMahon for.”