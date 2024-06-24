Chael Sonnen Accuses Vince McMahon of Sexual Misconduct with Male WWE Stars

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen has accused Vince McMahon of sleeping with male WWE stars in exchange for giving them on-screen pushes.

During his recent appearance on the "FLAGRANT" podcast, Sonnen said it was an open secret that McMahon had slept with both male and female stars. He also discussed this topic on "The Jim Rome Show."

"I never met Vince, and I know 11 people that he slept with—eight of them women, all consenting adults, so which is the implication to [the others being men]," said Sonnen. "I was talking trash but I wasn't joking on 'The Jim Rome Show.' Anyway, I mean, when Vince got me-too'd out of the business I did think it was a surprise. But as good as he is, I would not completely count out that he couldn't come back. But when the men start coming out, it will be a different story."

Sonnen alleged that McMahon would hold back the careers of those who didn't agree to his advances, and briefly mentioned Shawn Michaels.

"He would hold their careers over him, just like he would the women. It was the same thing. You get paid more, you get pushed more. This is not a secret in the industry. Like, I'm not talking trash. This was very well known. But, I mean, Shawn Michaels, like guys that you would know there was ... [when asked if McMahon and Michaels slept together, he replied] or whatever it is that they [were doing]."

Sonnen says McMahon's sexual allegations weren't a secret in WWE and added that other WWE executives also demanded sexual favors from stars in exchange for a bigger spot on the card.

"There is a lot of homosexuals that Vince came across but there were also straight guys that just wanted a push in the business, where it, like, turned into prostitution. That was very well known ... And not just Vince, Pat Patterson, and some other executives [did too]," said Sonnen. "Everybody would know, '[McMahon would think] This girl turned me down, she's pulled off TV,'" said Sonnen.

Patterson, along with a few other WWE executives, was accused of sexually harassing underage ring boys. Sonnen believes that McMahon's children, Stephanie and Shane, knew about the allegations and that these revelations are not a secret.

He also recalled an anecdote from the late Scott Hall about McMahon disclosing his first homosexual experience. "Vince spoke about this [his homosexual experience] a number of times and people have always thought that he was joking. He was never trying to joke. He was just telling the story," declared Sonnen.

Hall revealed that McMahon once told him about his first homosexual experience with a man, a story that Kevin Nash, who was in the room with Hall and McMahon, corroborates.