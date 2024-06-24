Backstage Update on Rumors of Shane McMahon Joining AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Shane McMahon was interested in joining All Elite Wrestling. Conrad Thompson mentioned to Jim Ross that a mutual friend claimed McMahon had reached out to several AEW roster members about potentially joining. However, AEW President Tony Khan stated he has never met or spoken with Shane McMahon.

Fightful Select reported that Shane McMahon has not been discussed “at a high level” within AEW. When AEW talents inquired about McMahon's possible involvement, higher-ups confirmed it was not being considered.

Vince McMahon reportedly told WWE staff that Shane “would never get another pop in the company again” after trying to take control of the men’s Royal Rumble match to get himself over, leading to his suspension. Despite this, Shane appeared at WrestleMania 39 after his father left WWE, where he was injured.

Shane McMahon is no longer under any WWE contract, either as a talent or legend. His inclusion in WWE 2K24 was part of a separate agreement.

There is no current information on the relationship between Vince and Shane McMahon.