WWE NXT Heats Up With Tag Team Turmoil and Title Matches Announced

The upcoming episode of WWE NXT on June 25th promises a night of high-stakes action with the announcement of a thrilling Tag Team Turmoil match and several title bouts.

This past Sunday, WWE confirmed a chaotic Tag Team Turmoil match for the show, which will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. The winning team will earn a coveted opportunity to challenge the current NXT Tag Team Champions at the upcoming NXT Heatwave event.

Five teams will vie for supremacy in the Turmoil match, including the veteran duo of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, the high-flying Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, the academic tag team of Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson), the experienced British team of New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne), and the enigmatic Angel & Berto.

Adding to the excitement, several championship matches have also been confirmed for the June 25th episode. In the NXT Heritage Cup Match, the current champion Tony D'Angelo will put his title on the line against the talented Nathan Frazer. Additionally, Sol Ruca and Arianna Grace will clash in a crucial match to determine the next contender for the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Further action will take place as Tavion Heights seeks a potential opportunity within the No Quarter Catch Crew when he faces off against Damon Kemp. The night will also see Trick Williams go head-to-head with the returning veteran Shawn Spears.