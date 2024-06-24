WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces New Women's Tag Team Match for Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 24, 2024

WWE  has added another match to the card for Monday Night Raw. The company confirmed a new women's tag team match on Sunday evening.

The match will see the popular team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter challenge the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. This match is one of several additions to the June 24th episode of Raw, which will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Other highlights for the upcoming Raw include:

- Karrion Kross going one-on-one with Kofi Kingston

- An appearance by Drew McIntyre

Bron Breakker taking on Ludwig Kaiser

- A Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier Match featuring Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed

- A Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier Match with Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane battling it out

