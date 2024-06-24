WWE Announces New Women's Tag Team Match for Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has added another match to the card for Monday Night Raw. The company confirmed a new women's tag team match on Sunday evening.

The match will see the popular team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter challenge the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. This match is one of several additions to the June 24th episode of Raw, which will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Other highlights for the upcoming Raw include:

- Karrion Kross going one-on-one with Kofi Kingston

- An appearance by Drew McIntyre

Bron Breakker taking on Ludwig Kaiser

- A Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier Match featuring Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed

- A Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier Match with Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane battling it out