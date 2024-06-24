WWE Announces New Women's Tag Team Match for Raw

WWE has added another match to the card for Monday Night Raw. The company confirmed a new women's tag team match on Sunday evening.
The match will see the popular team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter challenge the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. This match is one of several additions to the June 24th episode of Raw, which will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Other highlights for the upcoming Raw include:
- Karrion Kross going one-on-one with Kofi Kingston
- An appearance by Drew McIntyre
Bron Breakker taking on Ludwig Kaiser
- A Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier Match featuring Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed
- A Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier Match with Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane battling it out
⚡ Chelsea Green Vows WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Victory on Home Soil
WWE Superstar Chelsea Green set her sights on championship gold after securing a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match. Green, [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 23, 2024 03:03PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com