Chelsea Green Vows WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Victory on Home Soil

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green set her sights on championship gold after securing a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder match. Green, a Canadian native, qualified for the women's division match during this week's episode of SmackDown.

Green took to Twitter shortly after her win, expressing her excitement about competing in her home country. She confidently declared her intention to win the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase and subsequently cash in on the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, whom she nicknamed "Big Bully Bayley."

Green's tweet read: "I can't wait to win @WWE MITB in the motherland, cash in on Big Bully Bayley and then be the most pretty, talented, charismatic, tanned, sparkly, illustrious women's champion ever… Just imagine I can picture it now!"

The Money in the Bank Ladder match offers the winner a guaranteed championship opportunity anytime within the following year. Green's victory on SmackDown adds her to the growing list of contenders vying for the briefcase, joining IYO SKY who qualified on Raw earlier this week.

The quest for Money in the Bank continues next week as Raw features a triple-threat qualification match between Lyra Valkyria, Kairi Sane, and Shayna Baszler.