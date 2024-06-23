WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Celebrates 20 Years In The Business This Summer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is marking an incredible milestone this summer – 20 years as a professional wrestler.

"It's been 20 years of traveling the world, doing what I love most," Woods shared on social media, expressing his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Woods' journey began two decades ago, honing his skills on the independent circuit before arriving in WWE in 2010. He quickly established himself, and alongside his tag team partner Kofi Kingston, the two became an integral part of the popular tag team The New Day. Their infectious enthusiasm and record-breaking tag team championship reign have solidified them as fan favorites.