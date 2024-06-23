WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Celebrates 20 Years In The Business This Summer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Celebrates 20 Years In The Business This Summer

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is marking an incredible milestone this summer – 20 years as a professional wrestler.

"It's been 20 years of traveling the world, doing what I love most," Woods shared on social media, expressing his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Woods' journey began two decades ago, honing his skills on the independent circuit before arriving in WWE in 2010. He quickly established himself, and alongside his tag team partner Kofi Kingston, the two became an integral part of the popular tag team The New Day. Their infectious enthusiasm and record-breaking tag team championship reign have solidified them as fan favorites.

27-Year-Old 'The Great Khali' Appears as Guest Poser in 1999

The Great Khali. He is renowned for his time in WWE, where he made history as the first Indian-born World Heavyweight Champion. In recogniti [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 23, 2024 07:32PM


Tags: #wwe #xavier woods

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88138/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π